Emmy-nominated producers Lati Grobman has just purchased a bespoke Brentwood home for $6.8 million.

After producing such hits as “Criminal” (2016) and “Brave Miss World” (2013) which garnered her an Emmy nom for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, Grobman has taken up residence in a Ken Ungar-designed two-story home in Brentwood built in a “contemporary farmhouse” style.