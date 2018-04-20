Alert Police Blotter 4/16/18-4/20/18

By Tim Broughton

No Parking.

On Wednesday, April 11, at 11 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were requested to attend to a disturbance that was in progress in Parking Structure Number One, located at 1234 Fourth St. The officers went to the location and as they were en route dispatch informed them that numerous callers had reported that a man was harassing passersby inside the structure as well as peering into parked vehicles. The officers arrived at the location and found the suspect wandering around inside the parking structure. The officers asked this man what he was doing inside the parking structure and he could not give them any plausible reason. The man also gave the officers information about himself that turned out to be false. The officers arrested this man and found an identification card on him that revealed his true identity. The officers then performed a computer check on this individual and discovered that this man was on parole for burglary. The subject was also found to be in possession of cocaine and narcotics paraphernalia. This 57-year-old resident of Dallas, Texas was later charged with possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, delaying an officer, a parole violation and rising a bicycle on a sidewalk. Bail was not granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drugged Down.

On Thursday, April 12, at 3:10 p.m. an officer from the Santa Monica Police Department was on routine patrol in the area of the 1200 block of Fourth Street when he chanced upon a man lying across the sidewalk motionless. The officer made contact with the man in order to check on his well-being and during the examination it became apparent to the officer that the man was under the influence of a drug. In the officers experience with people who had taken drugs the officer determined that the man was intoxicated by heroin. The officer performed a computer check on the individual and discovered that the man had a “no bail” warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department. The officer searched the man and found that he was in possession of a syringe containing heroin as well as numerous other items of drug paraphernalia. This 30-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested and later charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and the “no bail” warrant. Bail was not granted.

Dangerous Trash Talk.

On Friday, April 13, at 3:14 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were on patrol in the area of the 1500 block of Alley Number Five when they saw a man and a woman removing refuse from a city owned dumpster. This is a violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. The officers stopped their police cruiser and detained the individuals. The officers chatted with this man and woman and the conversation revealed that the woman was in possession of methamphetamine and a narcotics smoking pipe. The officers then searched the male half of the pair and discovered that he was in possession of several fixed blade knives and a pair of brass knuckles that had sharp fixed blades attached to them. The officers arrested both of these people and the man was later charged with carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and being in possession of brass knuckles. Bail was set at $5,000. The fate of the female is unknown at the time that this report was compiled.

She Grabbed Him By The Weapon.

On Friday, April 13, at 4:21 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing them that a person was in the downtown area of Santa Monica and that this person was brandishing a knife in a threatening manner. The officers went to the area concerned and when they arrived several citizens flagged them down and pointed towards the female individual in question. The officers approached the woman and asked her to lie down on the ground but the woman ignored the officers’ commands and began to walk away. The officers rushed the woman and a struggle ensued during which the woman made concerted attempts to remove the gun from the holster of one of the officers. The officers were able to restrain the aggressive attempts by the woman to grab the officers’ weapon and very soon extra officers arrived on the scene and the woman was placed into handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. This 27-year-old woman from Denver, Colorado was arrested and later charged with assault with a deadly weapon, forcibly resisting arrest and attempting to remove a forearm from a police officer. Bail was set at $30,000.

Editor’s Note: These reports are part of a regular police coverage series entitled “Alert Police Blotter” (APB), which injects some minor editorial into certain police activities in Santa Monica. Not all of The Mirror’s coverage of incidents involving police are portrayed in this manner. More serious crimes and police-related activities are regularly reported without editorial in the pages of the Santa Monica Mirror and its website, smmirror.com.