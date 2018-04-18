The New “RecScape” Lands in Time for Summer Registration

Santa Monica Community Recreation presents RecScape – a new digital guide to Community Recreation activities. Summer camps in sports, performing arts, and language, in addition to a variety of youth and adult classes in aquatics, sports, arts and crafts, music, dance, and language are available at park facilities across Santa Monica, including:

Airport Park

Annenberg Community Beach House

Camera Obscura Art Lab

Clover Park

Douglas Park

Euclid Park

Joslyn Park

Lincoln Middle School Pool

Memorial Park

Roosevelt Elementary School

SAMOHI

Santa Monica Swim Center

Reed Park

“Summer is the busiest time for Community Recreation. The pools get busy, kids are in their favorite camps, and our residents are looking for opportunities to play or recreate outside,” said Community Recreation Manager Bradley Albert. “RecScape brings all recreation offerings under one roof and makes it easier for busy parents or individuals to access the City’s programs. We also thought it important for RecScape to not only include information about seasonal offerings like classes, but also information about how to enjoy Santa Monica Parks all year-round, including how to reserve a BBQ area, meeting room or sports field – all perfect for a family gathering, group picnic or birthday party. Of course, we will always be standing by for the person-to-person customer service for anyone who needs extra assistance.”

Important registration dates for camps and classes include a priority period for Santa Monica residents, where locals receive the first opportunity to reserve their favorite camps and classes. Resident registration will begin online on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 6 a.m. Non-residents will be able to register beginning Wednesday May 2, 2018 at 6 a.m.

Most classes and camps initially require an account via ActiveNet, the City’s online registration system. For camps or classes that fill up quickly, users are invited to add offerings to their ActiveNet “Wish List” before completing their transaction when registration opens online at 6 a.m.

For more Information or information on how to register or reserve, visit santamonica.gov/recscape, or call (310) 458-8300.