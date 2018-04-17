Singing on Third

From L to R: Priya Patel Grade 12, Sadye Sobel Grade 12, Jana Heckerman Grade 12.

Members of the Santa Monica High School Choir performed on Third Street Promenade last Wednesday to promote the film “Big Voice”, a documentary featuring their choir and choir director Jeffe Huls, which aired this week on PBS SoCal.

PBS SoCal KOCE presented the broadcast premiere that is a not only a film about choir, but also looks at the struggles of teenage life and stands as a testament to the importance of arts education in school.

“Big Voice captures the transformative power of a committed teacher who inspires a passion for music, a sense of belonging, and the value of working together to become one big voice,” according to PBS. For more information head to: www.pbssocal.org/programs/big-voice.

Parker Johnson, a senior, serenades the people.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior Zoe D’Andrea, sings while playing keyboard.
