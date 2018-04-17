Outdoor “Meet Me At Reed” Performances Featuring Music, Theater and Family Fun at Reed Park Kicks Off April 21

The City of Santa Monica announces the 2nd annual Meet Me at Reed outdoor performance series at Christine Emerson Reed Park just north of the historic Miles Memorial Playhouse (1130 Lincoln Blvd). Eight free Saturday concerts between April 21 and September 15, 2018 along with planned pre-concert family activitiesencourage patrons to spend a day relaxing and playing in the beautifully re-landscaped park. Patrons are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food and (non-alcoholic) beverages and enjoy the free entertainment and activities.

The series kicks off on Saturday, April 21st with fun activities for children and adults beginning at 3:30 p.m. In addition to play, park-goers will be encouraged to provide input for the update to the citywide Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Giveaways, Parks and Rec BINGO, and a Think Tank Vision Board will be a fun way for residents and patrons to provide their thoughts and dreams about the future of parks in Santa Monica. Following the pre-concert activities, the Santa Monica Jazz All-Stars featuring jazz/world guitarist Greg Porée and his outstanding combo will have concert goers dancing and grooving on the lawn. Special guests include some of the best jazz musicians in Los Angeles such as Nick Mancini on vibraphone and the great Paul Cartwright on violin.

In celebration of July’s Parks Month, when the City of Santa Monica encourages all to go outside and play in the city’s beautiful parks and beaches, Meet Me At Reed performances will occur weekly on Saturdays:

July 7th features the Southern California Shakespeare Festival’s production of “A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream”.

The Meet Me At Reed series will take a break in August. All are invited to enjoy the free outdoor concert series Jazz on the Lawn, happening every Sunday in Santa Monica’s Gandara Park.

The final Meet Me At Reed performance on Saturday, September 15th will feature the return of the Troubadour Theater Company to Santa Monica performing one of their signature Shakespeare / musical mash-ups that is sure to please.

Admission to each concert is free. A free bike valet service will be available to concert goers. Alternative transportation is encouraged to and from the concert, including use of the Breeze Bikeshare system (a station is located at Reed Park) and Big Blue Bus. For more information, please visit smgov.net/reed.