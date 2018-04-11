Malibu Library Speaker Series Features Environmental Entrepreneur and Author Paul Hawken at Pepperdine University

Paul Hawken, a leading environmental activist, entrepreneur, author, and pioneer of corporate reform dedicated changing the relationship between business and the environment, will be the guest speaker for the Malibu Library Speaker Series tonight at 7 pm. The event is in conjunction with Pepperdine University’s Climate Calling Conference and Malibu’s 2018 Earth Month.

Hawken’s work includes founding successful, ecologically conscious businesses, writing about the impacts of commerce on living systems, and consulting with heads of state and CEOs on economic development and environmental policy. As Executive Director of Project Drawdown, he leads the non-profit’s efforts to find ways to reverse climate change. He has written seven books, including four national bestsellers: “The Next Economy” (1983), “Growing a Business” (1987), “The Ecology of Commerce” (1993) and “Blessed Unrest” (2007).

The event is free, but RSVPs are required: call 310-456-6438 or reserve online.