Santa Monica Joins More Than 40 Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors in Signing Supreme Court Amicus Brief Supporting the State of Hawaii

Santa Monica City Council unanimously voted at its March 27th meeting to join Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and the U.S. Conference of Mayors in signing an Amicus Brief supporting the State of Hawaii as it argues that Presidential Proclamation 9645, an executive order further restricting entry into the U.S. from eight countries, is unlawful and discriminates based on national origin and religion.

“Santa Monica opposes this order from the Trump Administration as it violates the basis of what this country was founded on,” said Mayor Ted Winterer. “Our community thrives because of our diversity and President Trump’s actions do not represent our values of equity and inclusion. As a country and as a society, we can do better. We must not accept discriminatory behavior in our schools, in our places of work, or in the White House.”

The amicus brief argues that the Proclamation exceeds the President’s authority by unlawfully discriminating based on national origin. The brief also argues that the Proclamation violates the Establishment Clause based on the President’s well-documented anti-Muslim position.

The more than 40 cities joining in the filing of the brief argue:

Discrimination on the basis of national origin and religion will significantly undermine the safety, economic wellbeing, and social cohesion in our communities and across the United States.

Our cities are heavily dependent on the contributions of immigrants.

Our cities serve as gateways for immigrants and refugees starting new lives in America, and when they have come, “[e]verywhere immigrants have enriched and strengthened the fabric of American life.”

The Proclamation also undermines local laws prohibiting discrimination based on national origin and religion, among other invidious grounds, in all aspects of life – housing, employment, public accommodation, transportation, schooling, and government services.

The Proclamation deprives our communities and our residents of the opportunity to interact with persons from the targeted countries. These individuals enrich us with their customs and celebrations, their hard work and perseverance, and their unique skills and training.

The Proclamation undermines trust and cooperation between local law enforcement and immigrant communities, which is necessary to effectively detect terrorist activity and combat crime. It also harms our businesses, educational institutions, and hospitals; limits our labor pool; decreases our tax revenues; and dampens tourism in our communities.

“Santa Monica joins other cities in signing this Amicus Brief as an affirmation of our shared commitment to equal justice under law,” said City Attorney Lane Dilg. “Santa Monica’s laws have long reflected this community’s belief that diversity enhances our shared experience. With this brief, Santa Monica joins other local governments across the country in articulating the value that immigration brings locally and standing firmly against discrimination on the basis of national origin or religion.”