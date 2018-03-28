Spring Has Sprung: Santa Monica’s Camera Obscura Lab Offers Workshops

Santa Monica’s Camera Obscura art lab is offering several events and workshops in the month of April. Studio residents Debra Disman and Huong Nguyen’s last public events will also take place this upcoming month, including their grand finale on April 14th.

That’s going to be a very busy day- Camera Obscura has partnered with Otis College again to bring aplein air drawing session to the north lawn in honor of their annual Kite Festival, which will be taking place on the beach below. Brendan Constantine is back that afternoon as well – and if you are interested in writing, Dinah Berland’s current series offers drop-in participation. Get inspired by studying works of art in her ekphrastic poetry class!

The events for the month are as follows, with details in each link:

Sat Apr 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Embellishing Paper Lanterns with Huong Nguyen

Sat Apr 7, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Creating Sculptural Books with Debra Disman

Sat Apr 7, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Envelope Book with Debra Disman

Sat Apr 14, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Debra Disman & Huong Nguyen: New Works

Sat Apr 21, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Jam Out on the Big Beach Book with Debra Disman

Sat Apr 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Image Collage Poetry with Kate Ingold