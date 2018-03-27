Caturday at the Santa Monica Public Library

The Santa Monica Public Library presents Caturday at the Library, a fun-filled day of cat-tivities and real kitties, onSaturday, April 7, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

You’ve heard of bookmobiles – but how about a cat-mobile? The Catty Wagon is coming to the Library! This mobile adoption vehicle, created just for cats by the Michelson Found Animals Foundation, will visit the Main Library on Saturday, April 7, bringing a clowder of rescued kittens. The Catty Wagon visit is part of the Library’s Caturday at the Library event. Programs include a family story time, kitty crafts, pet adoption tips from the Santa Monica Animal Shelter, a visit from the Catty Wagon, and a screening of the documentary Kedi.

The schedule is as follows:

Family Story Time / 10:30 to 11:00 am / Children’s Activity Room

Join us for cat stories, kitty songs and feline fingerplays.

Catty Wagon (Michelson Found Animals Foundation) / 10:30 am to 1:30 pm / Library Street Level Parking Lot

Cuddle rescued kittens, and maybe find a fur-ever feline friend in this mobile adoption vehicle created just for cats.

Kitty Crafts & Pet Adoption Tips / 11:00 am to 1:00 pm / North Courtyard

Decorate cat ears for yourself and make a feathery toy for your favorite feline. Get advice on choosing the right pet for your family from Santa Monica Animal Shelter staff.

Movie Screening: Kedi (2017, 80 min.) / 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm / MLK, Jr. Auditorium

Hundreds of thousands of Turkish cats roam freely through Istanbul. This award-winning documentary tells the story of seven of these fascinating felines. Ticketed event. Free tickets distributed at noon outside the Auditorium.