Grant-Lee Phillips Confirms U.S. Dates Tour Features Co-Bill With Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses More Dates to be Announced

Acclaimed Nashville-based singer-songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips has confirmed the first leg of a U.S. tour in support of his ninth solo album, Widdershins, set for February 23, 2018 release on Yep Roc Records.

Beginning March 8 in Boston, the dates include a co-bill with Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses with stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, among others, and an appearance at Folk Alliance International’s 30th annual conference in February. A list of dates is below with more to be announced soon.

A video for “Walk In Circles,” the third single revealed from the forthcoming album recently premiered at The Bluegrass Situation . Of the track, Phillips says, “‘Walk In Cirlces’ is a declaration of dependence…on the earth, on peace, and ultimately each other.” Watch/share here

“Widdershins…it’s an old word,” says Phillips of the album title. “Moving counterclockwise, spiraling backwards. The album begs the question, in what direction are we moving?” Phillips delves into man’s primitive nature on “The Wilderness,” which premiered at The Big Takeover,

The U.S.’ long history of gun violence is ironically skewered on “Totally You Gunslinger, available here . Widdershins is now available for pre-order , and tracks are available at all digital music providers.

Recorded over four days at Sound Emporium in Nashville, the 12-track set was produced by Phillips (guitar/vocals/keyboards) and cut largely live in the studio as a trio with Jerry Roe (drums) and Lex Price (bass). Mixed by Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists) and engineered by Mike Stankiewicz, the album delivers its poetic truths in Phillips’ peerless melodic sensibilities, relayed via vocal performances that balance intensity and vulnerability.

Hailed by Mother Jones as “criminally underappreciated,” the California-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, actor, film composer and visual artist began his career in the early ‘90s as the frontman of the acclaimed trio Grant-Lee Buffalo. Once named “male vocalist of the year” by Rolling Stone, USA Today called him a “soulful balladeer” while Uncut hailed him as a “distinguished U.S. songwriter.”