California lawmaker Richard Bloom wants warning labels on polyester clothing, arguing that it sheds plastic microfibers that ultimately hurt the environment. The assemblyman (D-Santa Monica) recently introduced Assembly Bill 2379 that would add the requirement to the state’s Public Resources Code.

Bloom, who also represents Beverly Hills, Hollywood, as well as, other Los Angeles-area cities, authored the bill that “would require that clothing made from fabric that is more than 50% polyester bear a conspicuous label stating that the garment sheds plastic microfibers when washed and recommending hand washing.”

“The bill would prohibit a person, on and after January 1, 2020, from selling or offering for sale clothing made from fabric that is more than 50% polyester that does not bear that label,” the proposal read.

Synthetic microfibers make up a large portion of the harmful ‘microplastic’ pollutants that infect our oceans, rivers, and lakes. They are most often introduced by clothing that is thrown away that utilize synthetic materials. These tiny fibers bind with harmful pollutants that are introduced in wastewater. They are then ingested by sea life, causing health problems and making their way into our food.