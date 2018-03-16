Alert Police Blotter 3/12/18-3/16/18

By Tim Broughton

The Cost of Brotherly Love.

On Wednesday, March 7, at 10:38 p.m. a officers of the Santa Monica Police Department was summoned to attend to a report of identity theft at a residence located in the 2400 block of Centinela Avenue. Upon arrival at the location the officers met with the reporting party/victim who told them that she believed that her brother had used her identity to open a credit card account and receive a cash loan of $250. She added that the brother lived in the same apartment and that he was inside the apartment at that time. The officers spoke with the brother and he soon confessed that he had indeed used his sister’s name to obtain the money. The victim told the officers that she was desirous of a prosecution so the officers arrested the brother, aged 21 and a resident of Santa Monica, and he was later charged with identity theft. Bail was set at $5,000.

Seized By Police.

On Thursday, March 8, at 4:27 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 800 block of Palisades Park as a result of a request by a Public Service Officer, or PSO, asking for assistance with a man who was possibly suffering a seizure. The officers went to the scene and spoke with the PSO who told them that he had spotted the man sleeping in a sleeping bag in the park in contravention of a Santa Monica Municipal Code that prohibited such (in)activity. The PSO added that he had attempted to wake the man and that after he had done so the man made sounds, expressions and motions that suggested that he was having a seizure. Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics also attended the scene and determined that the individual was not having a seizure. They did, however, offer to transport this man to hospital for further evaluation but the man declined. The officers then told the man that he could not sleep in the park and invited him to leave but the man refused so the officers arrested him and this 30-year-old homeless man was later charged with violating the aforementioned municipal code. He was later released after being issued with a citation.

They Were Alarmed.

On Wednesday, March 7, at 10:29 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing them that there had been a vehicle burglary at an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of Colorado Boulevard. The officers went the the location and met with the victim who told them that she had visited her car and noticed that it had been opened and that someone had ransacked the vehicle and that several items were missing. As the officers were taking a statement from this victim a witness approached them and pointed out that the suspect was now in another vehicle in the complex and appeared to be taking items from that car. The officers asked the witness which vehicle it was and the witness said it was the vehicle that had an alarm sounding at that time. The officers approached the vehicle with the alarm sounding and spotted the suspect still inside. The officers detained the suspect and then located the owner of the second vehicle and discovered that they did not know the suspect and that the car had been locked and secured prior to the incident. The officers searched the suspect and discovered that he was in possession of several items taken from the vehicles. The officers arrested this 25-year-old homeless man and he was later charged with burglary and possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $20,000.

Blocked Pipe.

On Thursday, March 8, at 3:48 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing them that an assault with a deadly weapon had just occurred on the Santa Monica Pier. The officers hastened to the scene and met with the victim who told them what had happened. The victim said that he and his family, which included several small children, had been near the food court area of the pier when the suspect approached and began to yell obscenities. The victim said that he had asked this man to please leave the area and that as a result the man had become very angry and yelled even more offensive things at greater volume. The victim said that at that time he had become fearful for the safety of his family and had grabbed the suspect by the shoulders and pushed him away. As a result of this the suspect had fallen to the ground. This had further enraged the suspect and he had arisen and grabbed a metal pipe which he began to swing at the victim, all the while yelling that he was going to end the victim’s life. The victim said that he was able to block the attack and avoid being struck. After a few minutes the suspect walked away. The victim was able to point the suspect out to the police and the officers then questioned this man before arresting him and taking him to jail. This 57-year-old homeless man was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Bail was set at $50,000.

Editor’s Note: These reports are part of a regular police coverage series entitled “Alert Police Blotter” (APB), which injects some minor editorial into certain police activities in Santa Monica. Not all of The Mirror’s coverage of incidents involving police are portrayed in this manner. More serious crimes and police-related activities are regularly reported without editorial in the pages of the Santa Monica Mirror and its website, smmirror.com.