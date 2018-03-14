Suspect Charged for Street Robbery

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Detectives filed robbery charges with the Los

Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Division on a subject believed to be involved in a robbery that occurred last week.

On March 6, 2018 at about 9:34 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for service at the 1200 block of Montana Avenue regarding a strong-armed robbery. The suspect approached the victim from behind as she was walking southbound on 12th Street at Alta Avenue. The suspect pulled the victim’s purse off her shoulder and ran off. The victim flagged down a car nearby and asked the driver/witness to call the police. The witness called the police and followed the suspect for a short distance providing updates to Public Safety Dispatch on the suspect’s movements.

Officers located the suspect in the 800 block of 7th Street. As officers approached the suspect, he fled and a brief foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was arrested without incident in the 800 block of Alley 7. The victim was not injured and her purse was located in the 700 block of 12th Street.

The suspect is identified as Warlys Ernesto Jimenez, a 19 year-old male. Jimenez has been charged with 211 PC – Robbery. Jimenez remains in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on a bail of $50,000.00 pending future court proceedings.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective

Goodwin at (310) 458-8942 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.