10th Annual Tree Hugging Day to Take Place on March 20 Spring Equinox at Peace Tree in Santa Monica Palisades Park

The 10th annual Tree Hugging Day will be held on the Tuesday, March 20, 2018 Spring Equinox and will feature a free-to-the-public, family-friendly event that will take place starting 6:00pm (until7:00pm) in the Santa Monica Palisades Park at the Children’s Tree of Life located at Ocean Ave. and Colorado Ave. just north of the gateway to the Santa Monica Pier.

The event program will feature a ‘Group Tree Hug’, environmental guest speakers, music, poetry, and event attendees displaying their own individual tree hugging techniques.

The annual ‘hands on’ and tree-friendly educational and interactive event is being sponsored by Tree Hugging Friends to show love, support and caring for our trees and urban forest. The Children’s Tree of Life, a New Zealand Christmas Tree, was planted at an Earth Day peace celebration on April 22,1983. The tree was designated as “a living monument to world peace” in a 1984 City Council proclamation by late Santa Monica Mayor Ken Edwards. Recently, the tree was designated a Heritage Tree, one of the first of 5 City trees in Santa Monica’s new Heritage Tree Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa Monica peace and environmental activists and Tree Hugging Friends event organizers Jerry Rubin and his wife Marissa Rubin say tree lovers of all ages are cordially invited to participate in Tree Hugging Day 2018 and to hug a tree on the Spring Equinox -or any day- wherever they may be. The Rubin’s say, “Let’s bring tree hugging back by popular demand.”