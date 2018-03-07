The Wallis Presents An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn

American baritone Nathan Gunn and pianist Julie Gunn, partners in life and often on stage, will make their debut at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in an evening of cabaret by iconic composers ranging from Leonard Bernstein and Cole Porter to Billy Joel and Tom Waits. The evening concert from an eclectic American Songbook joins Bernstein at 100, the worldwide celebration of the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein, one of the most prodigiously talented and successful musicians in American history. An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn takes place Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:30pm in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis.

“An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn joins our varied musical programming this month,” said Paul Crewes, The Wallis’ Artistic Director. “Their cabaret style performance will feature an eclectic roster of composers including the great Leonard Bernstein who we salute on his 100 birthday.”

The running time for An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn will be 80 minutes with no intermission. Single tickets are now available for $45 – $95. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org, call 310.746.4000, or stop by in person at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210