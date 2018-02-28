Special Olympics to Hold “Polar Plunge” March 3 for Charity

Get ready to be freezin’ for a reason and show how brave you are while raising funds for Special Olympics. Participate in Special Olympics Southern California’s annual Big Bear Polar Plunge™ benefiting Inland Empire athletes on Saturday, March 3, at Veteran’s Park on the shores of Big Bear Lake.

The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and anyone to support persons with intellectual disabilities by running, walking or dancing into the chilly waters at Big Bear Lake.

Each Plunger will receive a long sleeve shirt with a minimum of $50 raised. Additional incentives are available for those who raise more. Are you “Too Chicken to Plunge?” You can still register as a chicken, raise $50, but stay DRY in the “Chicken Coop” while your friends go take the plunge.

A big part to the annual Polar Plunge is fundraising efforts to impact the SOSC athletes in Inland Empire. Once you have registered for the Polar Plunge, you can do more by taking part in the event’s fundraising competition, as an individual or in a group. The more money you raise, the more chances you have to earn cool incentives. To help you reach your goal, we have created resources and tips. Whether you solicit donations online or in person, we have materials to support you.

“Taking the Plunge is a unique way for individuals, groups, and corporations to support our athletes,” said Bill Shumard, President & CEO of Special Olympics Southern California. “Our ocean and lakes have frigid winter waters so brave souls can cross this off their bucket list and raise money for Special Olympics at the same time.”

People are encouraged to create their favorite costume whether they come alone or plunge with friends. Registration is now open at SOSC.org/BigBearPlunge.

The Big Bear Plunge takes place at Veteran’s Park at Big Bear Lake. On site registration opens at 10 a.m. with opening ceremony to the Plunge beginning at 11:45 a.m. The Family Fun Area, which includeslaw enforcement and fire department displays, a rock wall (dependent on weather), a silent auction and raffle, and much more, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come a day early and join all Plungers at The Cave in Big Bear Lake on Friday, March 2 for the Polar Plunge Pre-Party. Come to register early as The Aviators get you ready for the plunge! For those of you taking the plunge on March 3, the concert is FREE! Tickets are $5 for anyone not plunging and all ages are welcome. Event is from 6 to 10 p.m.

Plunge and stay the weekend! View their lodging partners for more information or to book your discounted lodging package today!. Please note: restrictions may apply, package rates and conditions vary per lodging partner, visit https://www.bigbear.com/things-to-do/special-events/big-bear-lake-polar-plunge-2018/.