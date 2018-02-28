Family Festival Celebrating the Getty Center’s 20th Anniversary

As the Getty Center turns 20, they will be celebrating with an unforgettable birthday bash. Enjoy an engaging, immersive and fun day with some of the city’s best musicians and dancers. Have your picture taken at the photo booth, make a wearable accessory inspired by the museum’s iconic tram, get up and dance with Versa-Style or hula with Keali’i O’Nalani, or play some games!

The schedule for some of the events is as follows:

Versa-Style

11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. & 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Get inspired by the acrobatic breakdance and energetic hip-hop and learn some fun and easy dance moves.

Eros Biox

10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (with breaks)

Enjoy the spectacle and splendor of this graceful and buoyant entertainer as he roams the Getty on stilts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alphorn Quartet–Terrain Music Directed by Chris Kallmyer

12:10–12:32 p.m. (Upper Arrival Plaza)

2:00–2:22 p.m. (Upper Central Garden)

A quartet of musicians will musically reach across the Getty’s grounds playing songs from one balcony to another–bridging the distance between with sound.

Snap Yourself

10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Hold the memory of the Getty close to you for 20 more years by taking a classic birthday party picture in a photo booth–props and backdrop to boot!

Chill Zone

10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Enjoy big chess and other classic games in our Getty Chill Zone!

There will also be workshops available, which are seen here:

10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Tram-Tastic: Tram Inspired Wearables with Nate Larson

Create your own wearable Getty tram and populate the cars with the museum’s cast of characters!

Piñata Workshop with Marianne Sadowski

Join us and take your own personal twist on a traditional favorite when making this festive container with papier-mâché, balloons, and cardboard to bring a birthday spirit to the Getty.

Gilded Frame Workshop

Decorate a dazzling gold picture frame using mixed-media materials including paper, twine, and sequins to display your favorite postcard-sized art piece from the Getty collection.



The event will take place Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m at the Getty Museum, located at 1200 Getty Center Dr. Los Angeles, 90049.