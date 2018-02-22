Santa Monica Public Library Presents Author Charles Phoenix on “Addicted to Americana”

Santa Monica Public Library presents author Charles Phoenix, discussing his new book, Addicted to Americana, on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 2:00 pm in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Charles Phoenix, the showman, tour guide and author known for his live retro comedy slideshows, discusses classic and kitschy American life and style as celebrated in his latest title, Addicted to Americana. In his book, Charles launches us into the stratosphere of space-age style, amazing attractions, roadside wonders, festive foods, crazy car culture, and futuristic transportation via his road-trip discoveries and found vintage Kodachrome slides. Charles has appeared on television with Jay Leno, Martha Stewart and Conan O’Brien, as a judge on Cake Wars, and is often heard on NPR. A book sale and signing follows.

