Activist Jerry Rubin Begins ‘Dump Trump’ Protest Fast on Presidents’ Day Holiday

Longtime peace, environmental and anti-nuclear activist Jerry Rubin began a ‘Dump Trump’ protest fast at 6:00am on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 19 at his home in Santa Monica. Rubin says his open-ended fast is meant as a personal and political protest against Donald Trump and a call for his immediate resignation. Rubin says he started his fast early on the morning of Presidents’ Day by consuming apple and orange slices set in the shape of a peace symbol, the last solid food he says he will be consuming for many weeks.

Rubin says he has fasted more than 40 times in his nearly 40 years as an activist. He says he will consume only liquids but pledges to resume eating if his fasting becomes harmful to his health.

Rubin says his fast is not a hunger strike but more of an “activist fast”. He says he is encouraging people to keep demonstrating, educating, organizing and peacefully protesting against Mr. Trump. Rubin says he is also reminding people how important it is to vote and stay unified.