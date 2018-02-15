Samohi Theatre to Present “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”

Coming soon, Santa Monica High School Theatre takes us back to the 60’s and brings to the Barnum Hall stage the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical comedy How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying. How to Succeed follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch as he climbs the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. This satire on power and sexism in the workplace promises to generate laughs while prompting discussions on current events from Hollywood to the White House.

Frank Loesser’s exhilarating score featuring rousing musical numbers including “Coffee Break”, “The Company Way”, “A Secretary is Not a Toy”, “Been a Long Day” and “Brotherhood of Man” will entertain. Don’t miss this “tune-filled comic gem” that took Broadway by storm.

Performances at Samohi’s Barnum Hall, February 23rd and 24th at 7:00pm; February 25th at 5:00 pm and March 2nd and 3rd at 7:00 pm.Tickets are $15 adults/$10 students. Reserved seating is now available for all performances at samohitheatre.org.

For more information about “How to Succeed” contact Producer Joan Krenik at [email protected]