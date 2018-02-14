2018 Genesis Open Gate Times, Parking and Transportation

Prior to heading to The Riviera Country Club for the 2017 Genesis Open, fans are encouraged to stay up to date on all important spectator information to make their experience more enjoyable on course. For the latest information on parking, gate times, ticket offers and fan information, please visit GenesisOpen.com for regular updates.

Gate Times

Monday, Feb. 12 Collegiate Showcase

ActivePDF Monday Pro-Am ADVERTISEMENT Gates open: 8 a.m. PT First tee time: Approx. 8:30 a.m. PT Friday, Feb. 16 Second round of competition Gates open: 6 a.m. PT First tee time: Approx. 6:40 a.m. PT Live TV: Golf Channel 12-4 p.m. PT Tuesday, Feb. 13 Professional Practice Rounds Course closed to public Saturday, Feb. 17 Third round of competition Gates open: 7:30 a.m. PT First tee time: Approx. 8 a.m. PT Live TV: Golf Channel 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Live TV: CBS 1-4 p.m. PT Wednesday, Feb. 15 Genesis Open Official Pro-Am Gates open: 6 a.m. PT First tee time: Approx. 6:40 a.m. PT Thursday, Feb. 15 First round of competition Gates open: 6 a.m. PT First tee time: Approx. 6:40 a.m. PT

Live TV: Golf Channel 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 18 Final round of competition Gates open: 7:30 a.m. PT First tee time: Approx. 8 a.m. PT Live TV: Golf Channel 10-11:45 a.m. PT Live TV: CBS 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Box office and will call

The box office and will call is located at the tournament’s Main Entrance and will be open at the regularly scheduled gate times. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. For ticket offers including youth, student, veteran and complimentary military tickets, visitGenesisOpen.com/tickets.

Tournament Shuttles:

Complimentary Genesis Open shuttles will run Wednesday-Sunday of tournament week from Downtown Santa Monica to The Riviera Country Club. The shuttle pick-up and drop-off location is located on Wilshire Boulevard between 2nd St. and 3rd St. The shuttle will drop guests at the tournament’s Main Entrance on Longworth Drive. Guests do NOT need a tournament ticket to ride the shuttle; tournament tickets can be purchased on the day of the tournament at the box office located at the Main Entrance. The shuttle ride from the downtown pick-up and drop-off location to The Riviera Country Club is a four-mile ride.

Shuttle schedule:

Wednesday – Friday:

6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday:

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Go Metro:

Guests who ride the Metro Expo Line should exit at Downtown Santa Monica Station and walk to the tournament shuttle pick-up and drop-off location on Wilshire Boulevard between 2nd St. and 3rd St. This walk is approximately 10-15 minutes. Go Metro and plan your trip at metro.net.

Uber and other Rideshares:

Uber is the official rideshare partner of the Genesis Open. The tournament is offering riders a convenient walk-up entrance from the tournament’s designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location:

Rideshare pick-up & drop-off location:

1450 Allenford Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

For guests attending the Genesis Open from Wednesday- Sunday, Feb. 14-18, tournament parking is available in Santa Monica’s downtown parking structures S1-S8. Parking structures S1 through S8 are open 24 hours a day, regular parking rates and rules apply. Genesis Open parking ambassadors will be posted in parking structures S1-S8 to assists guests with any questions. After parking, guests are directed to the tournament shuttle pick-up/drop-off location.

Taxis and Limos:

Additional vehicles for hire such as taxis and limos may drop-off and pick-up guests of the Genesis Open at Paul Revere Charter Middle School (1450 Allenford Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90049). Guests will be directed to walk from and to the school and walk-up entrance to the Genesis Open. There is NO drop-off location at The Riviera Country Club; taxis and limos must use the designated drop-off at Paul Revere Charter Middle School.

Tickets for the 2018 Genesis Open are now on sale. Starting at just $20, all ticket options are available at GenesisOpen.com/tickets.