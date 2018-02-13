Community CalendarNewsEducationSportsPrep SportsSanta Monica Samo Girls Go Down to Beverly Hills By Staff Report - February 13, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Santa Monica High School (Samo) Girls Varsity Basketball hosted Beverly Hills High, Friday Feb. 2, in an Ocean League basketball game and lost 40-29 to drop their record to 4-4 in league play and 13-11 overall. Photos: Morgan Genser Center Iternite Reed from Samo jumps into the air in between a bunch defenders from Beverly Hills as she fights for a rebound. Arbri Gillis from Beverly Hills reaches out with her hand as Saezon Watson from Samo dribbles the basketball down the court. ADVERTISEMENT