Samo Girls Go Down to Beverly Hills

By
Staff Report
-

Santa Monica High School (Samo) Girls Varsity Basketball hosted Beverly Hills High, Friday Feb. 2, in an Ocean League basketball game and lost 40-29 to drop their record to 4-4 in league play and 13-11 overall.

Photos: Morgan Genser

Center Iternite Reed from Samo jumps into the air in between a bunch defenders from Beverly Hills as she fights for a rebound.

Arbri Gillis from Beverly Hills reaches out with her hand as Saezon Watson from Samo dribbles the basketball down the court.
