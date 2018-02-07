The Getty Museum Celebrates the Getty Center’s 20th Anniversary With a Full Schedule of Events

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Getty Center, the J. Paul Getty Museum has a full line-up of programing this winter and spring that includes live music, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and fun for the whole family.

On February 13 as J. Paul Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts leads a panel of senior curators from the Museum to look at some significant recent acquisitions to the Getty’s collection.

Festivities continue on February 17 and 18, when Cuba L.A. celebrates master conga player Francisco Aguabella’s remarkable legacy with a concert featuring his compositions as well as Latin jazz standards and original works. Mr. Aguabella is one of our favorite performers to have graced the Sounds of LA stage over the past 20 years, and Cuba L.A.’s tribute demonstrates the endurance of Sounds of LA’s ongoing mission to explore our region’s musical geography.

On March 10 join an unforgettable birthday bash in an engaging and immersive Family Festival featuring dance, music, Getty-inspired crafts, and birthday games, Getty style!

The commemoration concludes on May 20 with a discussion among prominent architects and planners on the current wave of museum building in Los Angeles.

All performances and events are free. Parking at the Getty Center is $15 and is reduced to $10 after 3:00 p.m.

