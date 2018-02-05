Community CalendarNewsEducationSportsPrep SportsSanta Monica Samo Girls Score Goals By Staff Report - February 5, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter At Santa Monica High School (Samo), Friday Jan. 26, saw the school host Lawndale High in an Ocean League soccer game in which they won 6-1 to improve their record to 5-1 in league play and 11-4-3 overall. Photos: Morgan Genser. Sierra Merille from Samo jumps into the air and intercepts the pass to Melissa Vizcarra from Lawndale. Giulia Trevellin from Samo jumps into the air for a header. Bria Stocker from Samo has her shot on goal blocked by Natalia Martinez from Lawndale. ADVERTISEMENT