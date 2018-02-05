Samo Girls Score Goals

By
Staff Report
-

At Santa Monica High School (Samo), Friday Jan. 26, saw the school host Lawndale High in an Ocean League soccer game in which they won 6-1 to improve their record to 5-1 in league play and 11-4-3 overall.

Photos: Morgan Genser.

Sierra Merille from Samo jumps into the air and intercepts the pass to Melissa Vizcarra from Lawndale.
Giulia Trevellin from Samo jumps into the air for a header.
Bria Stocker from Samo has her shot on goal blocked by Natalia Martinez from Lawndale.
