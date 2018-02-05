Around Town: Disaster Artist, Hong Bo and Ordinary Couple

“The Room”, the cult classic produced and directed by and starring Tommy Wiseau, was a total disaster. At the premiere, people ran out of the theater and reviewers like moi were completely puzzled as to why this film was even made.

However, with the assistance of Wiseau’s PR pro Edward Lozzi, the film was marketed as a dark comedy, and sowed the seeds for “The Disaster Artist” starring James Franco, and based on the book by Greg Sestero about the making of “The Room”. After winning a Golden Globe for his performance, could an Oscar be far behind for Franco?

Chinese artist Hong Bo recently had an exhibit of his paintings and furniture design at the California Design Center, which brought out distinguished art professors, contemporary artists, writers and reporters to discuss how paintings and furniture design work together to make our living environment more comfortable.

Hong Bo has been exploring the California landscape for several years, and his interpretation of “California Sunshine” combines the western color concept with oriental ink painting techniques to create a new look.

Kudos to The Zhou Zheng Show (where I was recently a guest) and the Sandra Costa Design Group for including us in this most unusual exhibit, which will enhance our environment and quality of life. You can catch Hong Bo’s California Landscape Works Exhibit at the Art Station on Feb. 10. Hope to see you there.

Another event you must not miss is the premiere of “An Ordinary Couple”, which tells the story of Bernardo Puccio and Orin Kennedy who recently celebrated their 42nd year as partners and 10 years of marriage. This award-winning documentary by Jay Gianukos and Susan Barnes speaks volumes about the basic human need to be recognized, loved and respected.

The premiere will take place at All Saints Church in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a live performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of LA. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $75 for admission to a cocktail party following the premiere.

For more information, visit www.allsaintsbh.org/calendar/premiere.