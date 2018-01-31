Hollywood Pantages Announces 2018-19 Season

The Hollywood Pantages, a Nederlander Theatre, is proud to announce the 2018-19 Season, consisting of seven productions including a Tony®-Winning Best Musical Revival, direct-from-Broadway L.A. Premieres, and highly-anticipated returns of long-running Broadway Blockbusters.

Broadway’s most beloved musical, the 2017 Tony Award® winner for Best Revival, Hello Dolly! makes its L.A. debut at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Acclaimed playwright Chazz Palminteri, whose award-winning one-man show made its world premiere in Los Angeles, brings his story back to the neighborhood where it all started, with the L.A. premiere of the Broadway musical A Bronx Tale, directed by Oscar-winner Robert DeNiro. For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl’s story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time, audiences in Los Angeles are invited to experience, direct from Broadway, Willy Wonka’s delightful and mysterious world first-hand at Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher’s vibrant new production of Fiddler on the Roof, the beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winnerJoseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, brings the heartwarming story of life, love and laughter back to Hollywood Pantages Theatre after nearly a decade away from Los Angeles. Original Broadway director Trevor Nunn, and Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) breathe new life into the national tour of the first-ever Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical CATS.

Legendary Broadway and West End producer Cameron Mackintosh brings this new season to a close with back to back engagements of newly-envisioned, critically-acclaimed productions of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Both productions, which were long-running blockbusters during their original Broadway runs, showcase the work of the Tony-Winning creative team, Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre General Manager Jeff Loeb states, “When we discovered the amazing shows we were going to be offering to our dedicated season ticket holders, and all theater lovers in Los Angeles, we felt like kids in a candy store, or in this case…a chocolate factory! This season, our historic venue will play host to the most treasured stories of the last 50 plus years, brought to life by the world’s scrumdiddlyumptious composers and playwrights. Whether you join us for the laughs, the tears, the drama, or the spectacle, we’ve got your Golden Ticket to a great season of Broadway Musicals.

