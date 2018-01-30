Alisa Orduña will Lead Santa Monica’s Regional Collaboration on Homelessness in Senior Advisor Role

City Manager Rick Cole has selected Alisa Orduña as Senior Advisor on Homelessness to coordinate the community’s comprehensive efforts to address homelessness. Orduña is currently the Director of Homelessness Policy for the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a post she’s held since 2015. A Southern California native, she has been on the front lines of homelessness and social services for nearly two decades in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. She was chosen from a competitive applicant pool of more than 120 candidates for the position.

Orduña comes to Santa Monica to fill a new position that the City Council approved last fall in response to the dramatic increase in homelessness across Los Angeles County. In the role, she will build on her experiences in Los Angeles to lead Santa Monica’s extensive regional collaboration on homelessness.

“Homelessness has become our most urgent challenge. Alisa has the extensive knowledge, relationships and passion to make a difference by mobilizing our entire community’s resources and energy,” said City Manager Rick Cole. “We can’t solve homelessness in 8.3 square miles, yet Santa Monica is determined to continue to lead on this regional challenge. Because homelessness affects everyone, our goal is to mobilize everyone in our community to join together to ensure no one in need goes without help and our public spaces are safe for everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Los Angeles’ Director of Homelessness Policy, Orduña led Mayor Garcetti’s homeless cabinet, coordinated City department action plans, extensively engaged community partners, and worked closely with the Los Angeles Police Department to increase service connection among unsheltered homeless residents. Orduña has worked closely with a wide range of stakeholders, including Business Improvement Districts, faith-based organizations, persons with lived experience, academic institutions, the veterans community, and neighborhood councils.

Orduña served in community and government affairs for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, where she worked to expand resources for permanent supportive housing. Before returning to Los Angeles in 2011, Orduña worked for a Philadelphia homeless services organization providing emergency shelter, supportive affordable housing, workforce development, and early childhood education to homeless families.

“I look forward to joining the City of Santa Monica team to address the issue of homelessness,” said Orduña. “Santa Monica has long been an innovator in the field of homelessness services and I look forward to advocating for new resources to help bring the best ideas to scale so that together we can address this crisis within the city.”

As the Senior Advisor on Homelessness, Orduña will actively engage the growing array of Santa Monica stakeholders participating in developing and implementing solutions in the city’s ever-accelerating homeless efforts. She will also ensure the City is participating in policy and resource discussions with county and regional partners, while facilitating coordination across City departments.

“Alisa brings extraordinary heart and integrity to everything she does,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Her leadership and expertise have helped us get thousands of people off the streets and into permanent housing — and her optimistic spirit has inspired so many Angelenos to get personally involved in helping our homeless neighbors rebuild their lives. We’ll miss Alisa’s energy and expertise, and wish her all the best in her new assignment.”

Orduña graduated cum laude from Xavier University of Louisiana with a BA in English and a Master of Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburg. She has an additional Master of Psychology and is pursuing her Doctorate of Philosophy focused on Community, Liberation, and Eco-Psychologies from Pacifica Graduate Institute.

She starts on February 5, 2018 and will report to Deputy City Manager and Director of Policy Anuj Gupta. Her monthly salary is $10,937.

City Manager Cole introduced Alisa Orduña at the Santa Monica Homeless Count as of January 24.