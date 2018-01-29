Beverly Hills Bar Association Honors Santa Monican

The Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA), heralded for championing access to justice, an independent judiciary and the Rule of Law, honors at its Eighth Annual “BHBA Litigation Awards Dinner” two legal stalwarts – Justice Lee Smalley Edmon, Presiding Justice of Division Three of the Second Appellate District of the California Court of Appeal, and leading trial lawyer Daniel Grunfeld, executive vice dean for strategy and partnerships at the Pardee Rand Graduate School in Santa Monica who formerly served as head of West Coast Litigation for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

The dinner is set for Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at Montage, Beverly Hills. Justice Edmon, noted for her exemplary public service and dedication to advancing the legal profession, receives the “Ronald M. George Award for Judicial Excellence,” named for the former California Supreme Court Chief Justice who retired in 2011 and was its first recipient. Grunfeld, who previously served as the president and CEO of Public Counsel, the largest pro bono public interest law firm in the United States, receives the “Excellence in Advocacy Award,” which honors a trial lawyer whose case successes have resulted from expert legal skills, unique trial strategy and courtroom teamwork, and who also gives back to the community.

“The Beverly Hills Bar Association is proud to recognize Justice Edmon and Daniel Grunfeld for their substantive and far reaching impact on the community and the legal field,” says BHBA President Richard Kaplan. “Their commitment to fairness and access to justice are exemplary.”