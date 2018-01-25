Malibu’s Young Talent on Display at 2018 Student Art Exhibit

The City of Malibu Community Services Department and the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission are hosting the 9th Annual Student Art Exhibit on Saturday, February 10, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. This community event will take place at a pop-up art gallery at the Malibu Village shopping center, located on Cross Creek Road at Pacific Coast Highway.

The exhibit will feature artwork from students in kindergarten through grade 12. The Art Exhibit is non-judged. Students may submit one piece of artwork in any medium. Submissions must be made in person at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway) January 29 – February 7, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. All entries should be framed or matted (no glass), weigh less than 2 lbs., and include a secure hanging mechanism.

The Pop-Up Art Gallery will be open to the public on Saturday, February 10, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM with an artist reception from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM that will include light refreshments, live art demonstrations, acoustic music and a poetry reading by Malibu Poet Laureate Ricardo Means Ybarra. Admission is free.

For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (310) 456-2489 ext. 239 or visit www.MalibuCity.org/ArtExhibit