2018 Preservation Awards Calls for Nominations: Deadline is January 31

The Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club, the site of the Annual Meeting and Preservation Awards, and the winner of a 2014 Preservation Award.

Every year the Santa Monica Conservancy celebrates the preservation of Santa Monica’s architectural and cultural heritage by honoring exemplary projects and contributions. Award recipients range from residential, commercial and institutional projects that show excellence in restoration, renovation, rehabilitation and adaptive reuse to individuals and groups for their stewardship of historic properties, preservation advocacy or community service. To see past award winners, click here.

Submit your nomination today! Send an email to [email protected] and include:

  • A brief description of your nominee and its merits. Specifying an award category is optional.
  • Your name, address and phone number.
  • A photo of the project if possible.

The award winners will be honored at the Conservancy’s 2018 Annual Meeting on Sunday, April 8 from 2-4 pm at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club. Don’t miss this spectacular event as we celebrate, recognize, and are inspired by the people and the projects that bring preservation to life in Santa Monica.

