Local Artists Invest in Gallery, Committed to Keeping Art in the Community Topanga Canyon Gallery Upgrading as well as Raising Funds for Senior Room “Same Place. New Space.” Show January 13–28, 2017

Topanga Canyon Gallery (TCG) has been a cooperative gallery in the town of Topanga, CA since 1989. As the number of physical spaces to show and sell art decreases, the members of TCG have chosen to buck the trend and invest in the gallery. Members have undertaken the physical work of renovations and technology upgrades, to maximize the experience for gallery patrons. TCG is simultaneously reinforcing their commitment to their community by donating a share of all January proceeds to the Topanga Community Center’s effort to complete a new Senior Room Addition. The re-opening celebration is being held Saturday, January 13 from 2 PM to 5 PM at 120 N

Topanga Canyon Road and open to the public. The “Same Place. New Space.” show will run through January 28. This show will also include the work of four new artists who have recently joined the Gallery.

The gallery renovations include expanding and opening the space with a unique “moveable wall” which will hold additional artwork, and adding interactive technology to display art not exhibited in the physical space. The new monthly show structure will alternate between those featuring four artists at a time, and themed shows representing the work of all the Gallery artists. These same artists have directly participated in the project: performing the physical labor, creating video presentations, developing new branding, outreaching to the community, and creating materials to increase access to the artists and their work.

“The artists of the Topanga Canyon Gallery are strongly committed to keeping art alive in the canyon.” states TCG president Patrick Ramsey. “There are fewer outlets for artists to show their work, with fewer opportunities for art lovers to see and own high-quality art throughout Los Angeles County, and, unfortunately, across the country. Topanga Canyon artists want to be a community apart from that trend. We think what is needed today is more access to thought-provoking art, not less, and we have committed our own resources to that end.”

Consistent with their vision of community, the TCG artists will be donating 20% of their January art sales to the non-profit Topanga Community Center to help complete the new Senior Classroom Annex. This dedicated senior room, a project shared by Topanga’s senior group, the Canyon Sages, and the TCC, is slated to break ground in early spring of 2018.

“Topanga has always been able to come together to make good things happen,” said Susan Nissman, volunteer project manager of the senior room addition and long-time artist member of the TCG. “It’s that same spirit of community that built the Community House 70 years ago, and later the TCC ballfield and playground, that we’re counting on to complete the senior class room annex. And, it is the same spirit that that recognizes the importance of art as an integral part of a healthy environment and

community.”

The renovation will be complete and the Gallery will reopen Saturday, January 13, with a celebration from 2 PM to 5PM, and is open to the public. The “Same Place. New Space.” show will be running through January 28. The Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 AM – 6 PM, and until 8 PM on Fridays. The Gallery is located at 120 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga CA 90290. For more information, visit topangacanyongallery.com, or call (310)455-7909.