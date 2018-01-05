Tiger Woods to Play in Genesis Open For First Time Since 2006

Tiger Woods announced today that he will play in the 2018 Genesis Open to be held February 12-18 at The Riviera Country Club. The 2018 Genesis Open will be Woods’ first tournament at Riviera since 2006.

“I’m very excited to be back at Riviera,” Woods said. “I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”

Woods, most recently played in the Hero World Challenge where he finished 8-under in the elite 18-player field. The Hero World Challenge was Woods’ first tournament following nearly 10 months away from competitive golf. He shot 69-68-75-68 (280) as he tied for ninth.

The Riviera Country Club is the site of Woods’ first PGA TOUR event in 1992, competing on a sponsor’s exemption as an amateur. Woods’ TGR Live manages the Genesis Open and proceeds from the tournament benefit his foundation.

Tickets for the 2018 Genesis Open are now on sale. Starting at just $20, all ticket options are available at GenesisOpen.com/tickets.