Happy Birthday Marion! Event Celebrates Life of Marion Davies at the Actress’ Historic Guest House

Join the City of Santa Monica for Happy Birthday Marion! celebrating Marion Davies, silent film actress, famed party hostess and original Beach House resident whose effervescent personality was likened to the “bubbles in a glass of champagne.” The celebration will take place on Sunday, January 14 at the former guest house of Marion Davies on the site of today’s Annenberg Community Beach House.

Hosted by the Santa Monica Conservancy, docents in vintage attire evoke Marion’s Hollywood circle to shine a light on the actress, philanthropist, and mistress of media tycoon William Randolph Hearst, at Davies’ 1928 Julia Morgan designed Guest House. Cut a rug with dancers from Santa Monica’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio to music from the classic American songbook by LA Love Band, enjoy magician Tom Frank, and snap a silent movie photo of yourself. Producer Elaina Archer and Davies’ biographer Lara Fowler will share insights into Marion, her life and times, and Russell Johnson, curator of UCLA’s History of Medicine and the Sciences will present original materials and speak about Marion’s philanthropic work. At 1:30 p.m., a bubbly birthday toast caps the event.

Gold Coast era attire is encouraged. All ages are welcome. For more information and to RSVP for this free event visit HappyBirthdayMarion2018.eventbrite.com or call 310-458-4904. Parking is $3 per hour or $8 per day.