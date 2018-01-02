Westside Voices Presents “A Post-Holiday Potpurri” A-Capella Concert

“Yesterday” you were “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” “Under the Boardwalk” trying to “Steal Away” to “Get Home For the Holidays”, and now the fun is over. Or is it?

Westside Voices invites you to join them for an a-capella afternoon of great music and fun with their top twelve voices.

The event takes place January 14 at 3:30 pm in Fellowship Hall, located at 8065 Emerson Ave. Los Angeles, 90045. The event is free, though there is a suggested donation of $10. For reservations, call (310) 670-3777, and for questions, call (310) 822-9067.