Free Workshop with ALPHA This February in Malibu

The City of Malibu Community Services Department will be hosting an ALPHA (Athletes Learning Positive and Healthy Attitudes) health and wellness workshop on Friday, February 23 at 2:00 PM at Bluffs Park (24250 PCH).

The Department offers Creative, Health & Wellness, and Informative Workshops to the community. In the ALPHA (Athletes Learning Positive and Healthy Attitudes) health and wellness workshop led by Jake Peterson, participants will focus on confidence, communication and teamwork. During the workshop, participants will improve upon these skills through a combination of physical and mental activities. No special skills arerequired.

The workshop is free and pre-registration is required. The workshop is suited for ages 11 to 17. To register for a community workshop, call 310-317-1364. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/WinterWorkshops or call 310-456-2489, ext. 239.