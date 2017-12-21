Inaugural Polar Bear Swim at the Annenberg Community Beach House December 30Inaugural Polar Bear Swim at the Annenberg Community Beach House December 30

End 2017 on a refreshing note by participating in the City of Santa Monica’s 1st Annual Polar Bear Swim. On Saturday, December 30, come to the historic Annenberg Community Beach House where you can take a dip or buoy swim in the cold Pacific, then warm up in the heated Beach House pool. Ocean swimmers will swim in groups out to the buoy.

In addition to the swim, there will be poolside activities, including s’mores, warm beverages, games and photos with our very own polar bear mascot. Creativity and costumes are encouraged! Bring your friends and family out for a great time.

Costumed participants will run through a festive arch on Santa Monica State Beach before jumping into the cold Pacific followed by a warm swim in the Beach House pool.

Don’t forget your swimsuits and towels! The pool is heated. Registration is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and adults 60+, and $4 for youth 1-17. Registration is now open.

The event will take place Saturday, December 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Annenberg Community Beach House, located at 415 Pacific Coast Hwy, Santa Monica, CA 90402.

For more information, or to register, visit Annenbergbeachhouse.com.