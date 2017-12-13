Mayor Kicks Off the Giving Spirit’s Winter Homeless Outreach Event in Brentwood

Mayor Eric Garcetti, a loyal supporter of The Giving Spirit and a strong, vocal advocate for the homeless, will speak and answer questions during its Winter Outreach on Saturday. “Hope for our Unsheltered Neighbors: Policy and Progress,” a Giving Spirit town hall gathering, will allow the Mayor to reflect upon the current state of homelessness in Los Angeles and give voiunteers the opportunity to ask related questions.

This event is part of The Giving Spirit’s recently added educational development initiative that provides a variety of platform and curated conversations designed to inform volunteers and the public about the crisis of homelessness facing our community. This initiative attempts to dispel many of the misconceptions held regarding homeless men, women, and children, while informing the public about ways they can help.

The Winter Outreach event unites hundreds of volunteers working to improve homeless lives through survival kit assembly and outreach, plus an address from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Saturday, December 16 at 9:30am.