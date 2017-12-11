Montana Avenue Branch Library Presents Stay Alive While Driving with Loren Elmer

The Montana Avenue Branch Library presents a discussion of what it takes to Stay Alive While Driving with professional driver and author Loren Elmer on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm in the Community Room, 1704 Montana Avenue.

Most people consider themselves good drivers, yet every day there are fatal collisions.

Loren Elmer, former race car driver and author of Stay Alive While Driving, shares the tips and techniques necessary to avoid collisions and keep you and your loved ones safe. He also discusses TEEN DRIVING: why teens are distracted drivers, and what parents can do about it. In addition, he presents the topic of UNINTENDED ACCELERATION, and what to do if it happens to you.

Take advantage of this special opportunity to learn from a pro who teaches race schools, teen driving programs and emergency driving!

A book sale and signing will be available afterward.

This program is free and open to the public. Montana Branch Library is served by Big Blue Bus Lines #18, 41, and 42. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library. For more information about this and other Library programs, visit www.smpl.org or call the Montana Branch Library at (310) 458-8682.