Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Wins HSMAI Adrian Award

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has recognized Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) with a prestigious Adrian Award in the newly minted experiential advertising campaign category.

Now in its 61st year, the Adrian Awards recognize hospitality brands and agencies for creativity and innovation in advertising, digital marketing, and public relations. SMTT was selected from amongst more than 1,100 global entries to receive a Gold Award for Santa Monica at SkyLounge, a summer-long rooftop lounge in the heart of London. Located atop the DoubleTree by Hilton London – Tower of London, this multifaceted pop-up transported guests away from the rush of city life to a relaxing retreat inspired by Santa Monica’s vibrant cultural scene and oceanfront lifestyle, offering visitors yoga classes, healthy cooking demonstrations and a replica of the world-famous Santa Monica Pier. Santa Monica at SkyLounge became the perfect setting to engage with clients, host media networking events and educate trade partners about the destination.

“It is an honor for our organization to be recognized for our inventive campaign in the United Kingdom,” said Misti Kerns, CEO/President of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “Santa Monica at SkyLounge provided our destination with the opportunity to share the innovation and creativity that shines in our beachside community while serving up a taste of laid-back Santa Monica living high up within the rooftops of London. We are appreciative of HSMAI for honoring our campaign with an Adrian Award.”

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism will be honored alongside fellow winners of the 2017 Adrian Awards at the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala on February 20, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis.