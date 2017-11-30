Impro Theatre Residency Continues with Jane Austen UnScripted from December 15 – 17 at the Edye at the Broad Stage

LA’s own Impro Theatre continues their residency at The Edye at The Broad Stage, presenting a different style of their signature improvisation for one weekend, each month. December marks the month of Jane Austen UnScripted. LA Weekly said, “GO! Oh, what fun to see Impro Theatre create a two act drama in the style of a Jane Austen novel…Aside from its breathtaking wit, the show reveals the codes of behavior that accrue into an acting style, and even a social style.” The Los Angeles Times calls Jane Austen UnScripted, “a stunning feat of performance and literary wizardry.”

Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre’sJane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. The company starts with audience suggestions and deftly creates a world of love-struck girls, brooding noblemen and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.

Impro Theatre received two 2016 Ovation Award nominations: “Best Presented Production” for Jane Austen UnScripted at The Broad Stage and “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for Michele Spears’ performance in Sondheim UnScripted. The Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre, “One of the funniest evenings in town…an amazing comedy troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes.”

The residency continues with five more months of unpredictable, improvised plays in the styles of

Chekhov UnScripted (February 23 – 25), Twilight Zone UnScripted (March 16 – 18), Shakespeare UnScripted (April 20 – 22), Dorothy Parker UnScripted (May 18 – 20) and Tennessee Williams UnScripted (June 15 – 17).

In addition to their residency at The Edye at The Broad Stage, Impro Theatre will also perform Fairytales UnScripted on the mainstage on February 3. This performance is part of The Broad Stage’s Family programming.

Impro Theatre has a long history with The Broad Stage, where the company performed Jane Austen UnScripted for several years, performed the world premiere of Fairytale UnScripted and performed the world premiere of 1966 Holiday Variety Extravaganza last December.