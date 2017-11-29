Santa Monica Public Library Celebrates the Green Prize for Sustainable Literature with a Screening of Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman

The Santa Monica Public Library celebrates the eleventh annual Green Prize for Sustainable Literature with a screening of Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman on Wednesday, December 6, at 7:00 pm, at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman, a documentary based on Miriam Horn’s book of the same name, tells the inspiring story of heartland conservation heroes who are feeding the world while stewarding the land and water. A panel discussion, moderated by Santa Monica Farmers Market Supervisor Laura Avery, follows the film. Panelists include Sarah Rathbone, co-founder of Dock to Dish; Meredith Bell, a rancher from Autonomy Farm in Bakersfield; and farmer Steven Murray. This event is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment and Sustainable Works.

This year, the Library has awarded Green Prizes to twelve titles. The 2017 Green Prize Pioneer Award, which honors a writer who has paved the way for discourse on sustainable issues, goes to essayist, poet, philosopher, abolitionist, naturalist, tax resistor, surveyor and historian Henry David Thoreau.

The Green Prize for Sustainable Literature is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment, and was established to encourage and commend authors, illustrators, and publishers who produce quality books that make significant contributions to, support the ideas of, and broaden public awareness of sustainability. The City of Santa Monica’s Sustainable City Plan defines sustainability as “meeting current needs – environmental, economic and social – without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same.” For more information on the Green Prize, visit smpl.org/greenprize.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. Reserve your free seat online: https://goo.gl/w3zbuX. For more information, call (310) 458-8600 or visit smpl.org. The Aero Theater is served by Big Blue Bus lines 18, 41, and 42.