Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board of Directors Announces Position for the 2018 Twilight Concert Series

At a meeting on Nov. 20th, 2017, the Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board of Directors announced its formal motion regarding the 2018 Twilight Concert Series. The recommendation by the Board is for the much beloved series to be shifted to the late summer/fall season. In addition, the Board would also introduce a one-day ‘Summer Celebration’ event that would serve to unite the community under a multitude of artful expressions and establish a festive atmosphere in advance of the recalibrated Twilight Concert Series. This position will be presented at a City Council hearing on Dec. 12, at which point the governing body is expected to make a decision on the series’ upcoming season.

From the SMPC Board’s official announcement:

The SMPC Board’s position is a thoughtful re-imagination of the Twilight Concert Series as the event looks to its 34th season. In recognizing public safety input and concerns from City Manager’s office, this proposition looks to preserve this series of free concerts and events at the Pier that have become a central piece of Santa Monica culture for so many.

“The Twilight Concert Series has been a vital part of the fabric of Santa Monica for over three decades,” said Jim Harris, Interim Executive Director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation. “As always, we will continue to work with the city manager’s office, SMPD, SMFD, and other stakeholders in order to evaluate the best option moving forward for this beloved event.”

The Board is inviting feedback from key stakeholders to help shape the new direction of the series so that it remains beneficial to everyone. Additionally, the Board has announced that Negin Singh will join as Executive Director on January 17 2018 , stating that “Negin’s creative and organizational energy as well as her professional experience will benefit the Pier and its community. We are grateful to Interim Executive Director Jim Harris, whose skills and dedication to the Pier are widely recognized.”

The formal motion presented by the Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board of Directors was as follows: Keeping the Santa Monica Pier Corporation’s commitment to year-round public programming, as per our Guiding Principles, and keeping mindful of upcoming changes including the construction of the new bridge, the arrival of the Expo light-rail line, the 2028 Olympics and the increasing popularity of the Pier plus the need to work with the Pier’s businesses, businesses from the surrounding area. City staff, sponsors and other partners including the Cultural Affairs Division, Downtown Santa Monica, Main Street BID, Snap, Santa Monica Daily Press and Santa Monica College, the Board wishes to move forward to provide Pier-focused, creative, interactive, cutting-edge and traditional opportunities for all demographics, with an approach of open-mindedness to ensure that the tradition of summer continues by re-imagining the concert series for a one-day transitional summer celebration, followed by a range of musical experiences in the Fall of 2018 and beyond, especially during the off-season time periods and acknowledging that this will require continuous evaluation as we prepare for future enhancements to the Pier and remain committed to the legacy of the Pier as a venue for free, inclusive cultural events.