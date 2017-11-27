Shore Hotel Partners With the Broad Stage for Nat Geo Live Lectures

As part of the “Stay & Stage” Package in partnership with The Broad Stage, Shore Hotel in Santa Monica, CA is welcoming guests for stays on December 14 or 15, 2017 in tandem with Nat Geo Live: Standing at the Water’s Edge, a lecture by marine biologist and photographer, Cristina Mittermeier.

Starting at $350 (plus taxes and fees), the one-night stay at Shore Hotel includes two tickets to Nat Geo Live, a Wine and Cheese Plate for two and early check-in (2:00pm) when available. A portion of proceeds will go to Heal The Bay, which Shore Hotel has proudly supported since November 2016, donating thousands to the local organization.

“This partnership has brought an amazing opportunity to connect with local

performing arts supporters, and we’re proud to support the world-class performances taking place at The Broad Stage,” says Steve Farzam, Shore Hotel’s Chief Operating Officer. “Heal The Bay is a natural fit for this package, and we’re thrilled to continue supporting all that they do.”

Rates start at $350 per night and are based upon availability. Taxes and destination fees apply.

Reservations for the Stay & Stage package are required and can be made online using booking code ‘CULTURE’ at checkout. The package is valid for stays on December 14-15, 2017.