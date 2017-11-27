New Holiday Light Program With Weekend Entertainment Debuts in Marina Del Rey

The holiday season will be Merry & Bright in Marina del Rey with a new holiday light program in Burton Chace Park starting December 9–the same day as the Holiday Boat Parade–and continuing nightly through New Year’s Eve. On Saturdays, live caroling and outdoor screenings of holiday movies offer

additional entertainment.

Here is a recap of the major 2017 holiday activities taking place in L.A.’s Marina:

DECEMBER 9, Snow Wonder, noon-6 p.m. Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way

The park is transformed into a winter wonderland with over 60 tons of real snow, used to make a sledding hill and snow-kissed pine forest. Sledding discs are provided for guest use. Also enjoy crafts, music, face painting, and food trucks. The Wonderelles will perform Christmas songs in a ’50s-rock style from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but all participants (all ages) must first sign a waiver and exchange it at the registration tent for a free wristband.

Marina del Rey 55th Annual Holiday Boat Parade, 6–8 p.m. Marina del Rey Main Channel

Award-winning journalist Carol Costello, host of HLN’s Across America with Carol Costello, is the grand marshal. This year’s parade theme is “Let’s Dance.” Watch the trail of lighted boats from anywhere in the harbor that has a view of the main channel, but the popular viewing places are Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. A brief fireworks show at 5:55 p.m. announces the start of the parade.

December 9–31 Marina Lights, 4–10 p.m. nightly

Lighting effects and lighted sculptures will cast a festive glow upon Burton Chace Park nightly from December 9 through New Year’s Eve, 4–10 p.m. Free admission. Saturday evenings offer additional complimentary entertainment:

– December 16: The Voices of Christmas perform a capella carols from 4 to 6 p.m.; Home Alone will be shown on a jumbo screen, staring at 6 p.m.

– December 23: The Wonderelles perform holiday songs in a ’50s rock style; A Christmas Story is the night’s film, starting at 6 p.m.

– December 30: The Voices of Christmas return from 4 to 6 p.m.; It’s a Wonderful Life starts at 6 p.m.

December 31 New Year’s Eve Celebration, 7 p.m.–midnight Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way

Head to Burton Chace Park or Fisherman's Village to enjoy the annual fireworks and screening of CNN’s Times Square live broadcast – join the countdown and celebration at 9 p.m. and at midnight. New this year, Burton Chace Park is hosting a family-friendly Glow Party with face painting, music, dancing, food trucks, and more. Free admission.

Find more activities and updates at MDRHolidays.com.