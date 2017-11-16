Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre Presents Its 22nd Annual Youth Musical: “A Winter’s Tale”

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre’s musical production this year is A Winter’s Tale, a spirited musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Featuring a cast of 36 performing in a wide range of popular musical styles, this beloved classic is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season for both children and adults.

The production is recommended for ages 6 and up. The running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes and will be presented with one intermission. This sparkling holiday show will be presented by Morgan-Wixson’s award-winning Youth Education Series (Y.E.S.) and is part of the theatre’s commitment to engaging young audiences, training young talent, and supporting literacy.