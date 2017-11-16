Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre Presents Its 22nd Annual Youth Musical: “A Winter’s Tale”

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre’s musical production this year is A Winter’s Tale, a spirited musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Featuring a cast of 36 performing in a wide range of popular musical styles, this beloved classic is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season for both children and adults.
The production is recommended for ages 6 and up. The running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes and will be presented with one intermission. This sparkling holiday show will be presented by Morgan-Wixson’s award-winning Youth Education Series (Y.E.S.) and is part of the theatre’s commitment to engaging young audiences, training young talent, and supporting literacy.
The Morgan-Wixson Theatre is located at 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405. There is free parking just west of the theatre at the Venice Family Clinic.
Productions are Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., starting on November 11 and closing December 16. To order tickets online, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs
/cal/1221 or save online fees by calling their box office directly at (310) 828-7519. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12.
