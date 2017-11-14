School Climate Survey for Parents Is Open!

The strength of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District lies in the partnerships forged with the diverse communities served. By listening to parents, district and site staff will betternunderstand your children and how to set them up for success in school and after they graduate. That’s why it’s critical that all parents take the School Climate Survey, which is open through Nov. 22, 2017. Your feedback about academic support, student support, safety and behavior, school leadership, and family involvement is important to the district. The survey is offered in English and Spanish online and paper surveys are available at each school site.

Parents with a current email address on file with the district have received an invitation and survey link. If you did not receive an email, please check to make sure that your email address is correct at your school office.

Parents who have more than one email address on file may receive multiple survey invitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

You should only participate once. All responses are strictly confidential. K12 Insight, our independent research and communications partner, will administer the survey and compile the results. The district will not know who participated or what they said. Final reports will include only overall results, not individual responses.

SMMUSD looks forward to hearing from all parents!