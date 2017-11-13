More than 2,000 guests and celebrities came out to support UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital at the 18th Annual Mattel Party on the Pier Nov. 5 at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier

Guests enjoyed the Power of Play area, sponsored by the Goldhirsh-Yellin Foundation, where kids enjoyed complimentary glitter tattoos and hair braiding as well as a fun custom cookie-decorating station. All attendees were treated to unlimited rides and game booths with toys donated from Mattel for the fun filled day.

“Mattel Party on the Pier is our annual, signature fundraising event and a truly special day for the children who experience our care, their families, and all who attend. For the past 18 years, this event has generously supported and made a real difference in our ability to provide world-class care for children,” said Dr. Sherin Devaskar, physician-in-chief of Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA.

For more information on the event, please visit www.partyonthepier.ucla.edu. For more about UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, please visit www.uclahealth.org/mattel.