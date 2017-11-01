Malibu to Host Youth & Teen Comedy Improv Show with Special Guests: Mission IMPROVable

The City of Malibu and Young Actors Project will be hosting a Youth and Teen Comedy Improv Show at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater (23825 Stuart Ranch Road) on Friday, November 17, 2017.

Local youth and teens from Young Actors Project will team up with special guest artists from Westside Comedy Theater, Mission IMPROVable for an exciting improvised show with audience participation. Anything can happen during this fun, exciting night of live entertainment showcasing talented young Malibu performing artists.

Members of the group Mission IMPROVable have been seen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Funny or Die,” “Speed Channel,” “Epic Rap Battles of History” and thousands of live shows in more than seven countries and all 50 states. Mission IMPROVable is a nine-time nominee for Comedy Act of the Year, 2011 winner of Comedy Act of the Year and winner of the 2012 National Entertainer of the Year.

The event will begin at 7:00 PM and admission is $10 per person at the door. Root beer floats will be served following the performance. Contact the Community Services Department for more information at (310) 317-1364.