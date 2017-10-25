Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Partners With Local Law Enforcement to Take Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs

Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, encourages community members to participate in its 14th “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the medical center.

This program provides local residents with an opportunity to safely and easily dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused medicines without having to leave their cars. A pharmacist will also be available for consultation and there will be a free drive-thru drop-off service for unused, unwanted medications. The service is free, easy, and anonymous.

“Events like this address a crucial public safety and public health concern,” says Sunny Lee, area pharmacy director at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center. “It’s also an important opportunity to educate the public about the dangers of expired, unwanted, or unused medications, particularly when they are not properly destroyed. It has historically been quite a successful program for us, and one that is open to members and the community.”

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study also shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

If residents are unable to participate on Oct. 28, they can drop off unwanted medications to the Drug Take Back Kiosk in Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center’s 24-hour pharmacy – at any time, and at no charge.