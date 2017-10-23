SportsCollegesCommunity CalendarNewsSanta Monica SMC Women’s Soccer 8-0 Win By Staff Report - October 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter At Santa Monica College (SMC) Tuesday Oct. 17, SMC Women’s Soccer hosted West Los Angeles College in a conference soccer match and won 8-0 improving their record for the year to 3-0 in conference play and 10-3-2 overall. Photos: Morgan Genser Left Jaylene Navarro from West LA bumps into Nicole Andersson of SMC as Andersson was dribbling the soccer ball up the field towads the West LA goal. Center Filippa Struxsjo from SMC team dribbles the soccerball towards West LA’s goal in between left Lincy Villatoro and Jaylene Navarro from West LA. ADVERTISEMENT